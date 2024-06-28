FCC EAS Report Underlines The Necessity Of In-Car Radio

In October, the FCC conducted a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System. Now, the Commission’s report on the test has great news for radio – especially as broadcasters cite the EAS as the key reason to require auto manufacturers to carry AM radio in cars for public safety.

The Commission report found that the vast majority of EAS participants, including radio, TV, cable, and satellite services, successfully received and retransmitted the alert. 96.6% of EAS participants received the test message, an improvement from 89.3% in 2021. The retransmission success rate also rose to 93.6% from 87.1%.

Of all the participants, AM/FM radio proved the most reliable.

13,631 radio broadcasters participated in the test, compared to 2,834 TV stations and 2,423 cable systems. Of those three, radio boasted a 97% success rate in receiving the alert. Television scored 95.6% reception rate, while 95% of cable systems received the EAS message.

Radio also outperformed when it came to retransmitting the alert, with a 94.7% participant success rate. Cable managed to outperform TV, at 92.7% and 89.3% success rates, respectively. Given the considerably higher number of radio stations involved, this data shows a clear advantage for radio in the event of a catastrophic national emergency.

While detractors of the AM For Every Vehicle Act claim that the concurrent Wireless Emergency Alert test on cell phones showed there’s no need to require radio to distribute EAS warnings, events from hurricanes to the Maui wildfires have proven that cell reception commonly fails and people turn to radio in their cars to get emergency information.

The FCC found the poorest-performing regions for the test were primarily US territories that have difficulties with cell reception, including the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, American Samoa, the US Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, with retransmission successes ranging from 20.0% to 89.7%.

In response, the FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau recommends that the Commission implement rules to enhance operational readiness and ensure timely software updates and equipment replacements. It also suggests legislative action to mandate all Commercial Mobile Service Providers support WEA to improve the system’s reliability and coverage, especially in US territories.