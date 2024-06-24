It’s Almost Here: Radio Ink’s New Look Comes To Life On July 15

Get ready for a vivid new chapter of Radio Ink! On July 15, we’re unveiling a new look for our magazine, transforming your reading experience and aligning with the dynamic, modern frontier of radio broadcasting.

Timed to coincide with our eagerly anticipated annual “Top 40 Most Powerful People in Radio” issue, the launch promises to showcase industry leaders in a revolutionary new format. This special edition will not only highlight the titans of radio but will do so through the lens of our sleek, modernized design – truly a “Million Dollar Magazine” packed with ideas that could help generate millions in revenue for your stations.

Stay tuned as Radio Ink reinvents itself as not just a publication, but a pivotal resource in the radio industry’s ongoing evolution.

Prepare to be inspired, informed, and involved like never before starting this July – subscribe now!