National Radio Ad Play Remains Active With One Week Left In Q2

As the countdown to the Fourth of July ramps up, radio’s heaviest hitters are leveraging the medium to maximize visibility and drive mid-summer sales. The latest data from Media Monitors for June 17-23 shows a competitive market with promise for the quarter’s end.

Progressive again leads the chart with 60,455 spots as T-Mobile remains hot on its heels with 57,241.

Fewer than 2,000 plays separate the rest of the top five. Home Depot jumped three spots to get ahead of its home improvement rival Lowe’s as July 4th sales approach. Each finished with 44,281 and 42,339 respectively. Babbel just narrowly missed the fourth slot with 42,284 ad plays.

The only advertiser in the top ten who didn’t experience a climb or plateau in the rankings was Macy’s, which fell seven spots from third place last week.

These ad totals show promise for the last full week before the Independence Day holiday, as radio wants to collect as much last-minute revenue as possible before the end of Q2.