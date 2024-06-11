Rachel McGrath To Give Guide to Radio Imaging Success

Renowned radio voiceover talent Rachel McGrath is going to share the lowdown on station imaging in a Thursday webinar with Benztown and P1 Media Group. Getting the Most From Your Station Imaging Voice will feature everything from copywriting to AI.

The 40-minute session, hosted by Benztown CEO Andreas Sannemann and P1 Media Group Partner Ken Benson, will see McGrath delivering advice for anyone involved in radio station imaging, on the microphone or off.

Topics will include the impact of AI on station imaging, the critical role of crafting imaging, and effective strategies for VO talents looking to advance their careers. McGrath will also discuss the dynamics between Program Directors and VO talents and how her approach to giving voice directions has contributed to her success.

She will also share her approach to navigating the male-dominated field of voiceovers.

Rachel McGrath started her career at 97.9 The Loop (WLUP) in Chicago before becoming a Program Director in West Virginia. She later transitioned to her current role as a full-time voiceover professional with Atlas Talent Agency. Her experience spans various radio formats from Country to CHR, Rock, and Adult Contemporary, making her a familiar voice across many stations in the United States and abroad.

The event will take place at 2p ET, will attendees currently able to register online.