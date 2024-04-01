Underwood Goes Gospel On SiriusXM With Savior Sunday Daily

Country artist Carrie Underwood has introduced her third channel on SiriusXM. Dedicated exclusively to gospel and faith-inspired country music, Savior Sunday Daily was born out of the Savior Sunday segment from Underwood’s flagship channel, Carrie’s Country.

Featuring a mix of traditional gospel hymns, spiritual country, bluegrass, and folk songs, Savior Sunday Daily includes music from Underwood’s album My Savior, alongside hits from Dolly Parton, Alan Jackson, and Reba McEntire, among others.

To mark the station’s launch, Underwood collaborated with gospel singer CeCe Winans for a special “Take The Wheel” edition of the Carrie’s Country Guest DJ series. This episode was featured over the Easter weekend on both Carrie’s Country and Savior Sunday Daily.

Carrie’s Country debuted on SiriusXM in June 2023, with the spinoff Carr-Dio workout station premiering earlier this year.

Underwood said, “These hymns are like a warm hug, just sweet, familiar songs I’ve been singing and listening to my whole life. This music shaped who I am as a person and is the foundation of my career as a recording artist. I feel so blessed to be able to create a destination to share these songs with generations of people who love them as I do, as well as others who might be experiencing them for the first time.”