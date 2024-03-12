In The Connected Car, Radio Remains The Favored Audio Source

As traditional radio works on securing its position in the dashboard, new data shows audio remains a cornerstone of the in-car experience, outpacing other digital amenities in modern vehicles. Audacy has unveiled findings from a series of four surveys conducted between 2021 and 2023 focusing on user engagement in the connected car.

The survey results highlight the evolving preferences of drivers who favor interactive and user-friendly dashboards.

Notably, AM/FM radio retains a stronghold in vehicular audio consumption, with two-thirds of drivers favoring it over music streaming services. Additionally, there’s a burgeoning interest in voice-activated features, with 45% of respondents eager to see them in their next car.

Safety and ease of use rank high among connected drivers’ priorities. The shift away from phone-based audio towards dashboard-controlled systems is notable, with a 10% increase in dashboard use and a 17% decrease in phone usage for audio functions from 2021 to 2023.

The studies also identified radio app and voice command users as ‘super users’ – avid listeners with particular habits and expectations. These users seek continuity in their audio experience, whether at home, on their phones, or in their cars.

In some great news for radio advertisers, app users are also more likely to engage with and respond to radio advertising, especially in significant expenditure sectors such as home improvement and financial services.

Advertisers are given a nudge to tailor their messaging to these super users, who are more inclined to research products, visit stores, and make purchases after hearing an ad on the radio compared to the general listening population.

More data from the Audacy studies on the connected car can be found here.