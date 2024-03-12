Radio Ink Brings You The Sights And Sessions Of SXSW

As the second week of the South By Southwest Conference and Festivals kicks off in Downtown Austin, TX, Radio Ink will take you into the magic of international audio, advertising, and music courtesy of our columnist and contributor Charese Fruge.

We’ll give you a look at the cutting edge of media and technology trends, including the latest in marketing, podcasting, and multimedia content creation. Expect plenty of artificial intelligence talk about the next generation of AI, the role of AI in music creation, and discussions on ethics in an AI world.

Expanding on Charese’s weekly Women to Watch feature, entrepreneur, podcaster, and model Molly Sims will lead a session titled, “Championing Stories Centered On Women.” Jane Fonda will also discuss a history of activism in the entertainment industry.

For creatives, Radio Ink will explore the latest on syndication, the creator economy, music marketing and analytics, and artist branding – including stories from Bon Jovi and the Black Keys, plus a look at the evolution of concerts, post-COVID.

With plenty of surprises that only SXSW could deliver in store, follow Radio Ink‘s daily headlines and social media for the latest throughout the remainder of the festival.