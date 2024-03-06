PRX Adds New Digital Toolbox For Public Radio Fundraising

PRX has introduced a suite of new digital fundraising tools designed to support public radio stations. These resources include pledge spots, specific programming for pledge drives, and various premium gifts or experiences in addition to typical over-the-air radio strategies.

The digital tools now accessible to stations airing PRX-distributed programs include personalized email support from hosts of popular shows such as This American Life, The World, and Latino USA. These custom fundraising emails will allow stations to engage directly with listeners through messages from their favorite on-air personalities.

Additionally, stations can utilize pre-roll and midroll messages for online streaming and podcast broadcasts, respectively, featuring fundraising appeals from show hosts. This approach is designed to reach listeners at critical touchpoints, whether they’re tuning in online or via podcast.

Testing for the new tools came courtesy of public radio stations across the United States, including KERA in Dallas, WESA in Pittsburgh, and WUSF in Tampa.

PRX Senior Director of Industry Partnerships Sean Nesbitt said, “We center public radio in everything we do, and we’ll continue to innovate and forge connections between beloved programs and stations. Our goal is to expand public media and the resources available to us at a crucial time for our industry.”