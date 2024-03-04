The Radio People Raise Big Funds For Mississippi Kids

The Radio People’s stations across Jackson, Meridian, and Vicksburg, MS, pulled in almost $336,000 for the company’s Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon 2024. Benefiting Children’s of Mississippi Hospital, the two-day fundraiser continued a two-decade partnership aimed at supporting the healthcare needs of children.

Participating stations included Jackson’s US96.3 (WUSJ), Y101 (WYOY), Mix 98.7 (WJKK), 93.5 The Legend (WHJT), and Blues 93.1 (WHJT-HD2); Meridian’s Q101 (WJDQ); and Vicksburg’s River 101 (WBBV) and K-HITS 104.5 (KLSM).

The Holladay family, owners of The Radio People, made a significant contribution, making a $2,000 donation during a triple match hour.

WYOY Program Director Matt Mony said, “The Holladay family is a class act when it comes to local, not only donating countless hours of air time per year for the community, but also giving the hospital a generous gift.”

The Radio People Jackson GM Kelly Crocker commented, “I am so thankful our clusters can come together to make great things happen in Mississippi. Raising over $300,000 in just two days is truly a blessing.”

WUSJ PD Traci Lee added, “The good people of Mississippi continue to give to this hospital which is vital for the children in our community. We are so thankful for the generosity of our audiences to make this happen.”