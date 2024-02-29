How Should Radio Encourage Minority Station Ownership?

As radio seeks inclusion and diversity in all aspects of the industry, how do minority entrepreneurs and aspiring executives break into AM/FM? It’s a key focus of Radio Ink‘s March issue, with our annual showcase of radio’s future African-American leaders.

Radio Ink asked: what must the industry do to encourage and increase minority station ownership and presence as executive leaders and board members?

“The media industry has a responsibility to reflect the diversity of the audiences and communities it serves. To encourage and increase minority station ownership and presence as executive leaders and board members, the media industry must provide more access to capital, financing, and technical assistance for minority entrepreneurs and investors who want to enter or expand in the media market. By taking these actions, the media industry can foster a more diverse and inclusive media landscape, which can benefit not only the minority owners and executives but also the quality, credibility, and relevance of the media content and services.”

“The industry requires collective motivation to address disparities in executive leadership and governance positions. Diverse teams are not only more innovative and adept at problem-solving but also enhance financial performance, offering a competitive edge. It’s crucial for organizations to actively seek out the best talent, emphasizing shared values and goals.”

“To increase minority representation, there must be an active commitment to recruiting and networking in different talent pools. There is increased competition for talent in all areas, so it is imperative that our industry seek out the best diverse minds. Fifty percent of all Americans under the age of 25 are of an ethnic background; if we are not recruiting in all communities, our industry will be at a severe disadvantage.”

