News Study Addresses College Media Independence Concerns

A study by the University of Florida Brechner Freedom of Information Project is highlighting the importance of independent college media. More than half of college student news organizations are significantly financially linked to their universities.

With financial strains and operational disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, “Freedom in College Newsrooms: An Assessment of Financial and Editorial Independence,” aimed to investigate the financial stability and editorial independence of college media in light of the pandemic’s impact.

Findings showed that 56.1% of student news organizations receive university funding, and about 59% have university-paid advisers, raising concerns about their autonomy. Only 52 out of 512 outlets were identified as independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations, primarily located at larger or more prestigious institutions.

The study also found that student-run media outlets have been pivotal in communities affected by reductions in local news coverage, even as they face similar issues of financial instability and ownership consolidation plaguing the wider media industry.

Brechner Freedom of Information Project Director David Cuillier said, “Campus press freedom is imperative for training the nation’s future journalists to work on our behalf – to hold those in government accountable so they play by the same rules as the rest of us. That is hard to do if they are beholden to student government or administrators approving their budget. Can you imagine a local newspaper asking the mayor for funding? Independence in journalism is critical for democracy.”

UF College of Journalism and Communications doctoral student and lead researcher Jessica Sparks commented, “As a former student media adviser, I know firsthand how pressures of all types can influence the students’ abilities to do good quality journalism. We hope that this report and the interactive map will help outlets find a way to maintain and improve as pivotal news sources in their communities.”

The study mirrors the growing concerns around media ownership and funding outside of academia, particularly with news coverage as broadcasters and publications across the US axe newsrooms and their staff.