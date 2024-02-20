Another Programming VP Gone As Cumulus and Val Garris Split

Cumulus Media Corporate VP of Programming Val Garris is no longer with the company, marking the second major leader to announce a departure in the past week along with Charlie Cook. Garris has been with Cumulus for the past two decades.

Throughout his career, Garris shaped Cumulus’ music programming across a wide array of formats including Rock, Classic Rock, Classic Hits, Adult Hits, Alternative, AAA, Top 40, and more. Garris also helped develop the music scheduling system currently utilized across the group’s more than 400 stations.

Prior to his tenure at Cumulus Media, Garris held roles at Burkhart/Douglas & Associates and McVay Media involving music scheduling, research design, Nielsen ratings analysis, and market strategy.

Garris commented, “I look back on my tenure at Cumulus with fond memories having launched countless stations, hired and helped PDs grow into their role while serving on numerous industry committees. I prided myself on being a resource to every size market and department. I’m excited about the future.”

He can be reached via email.