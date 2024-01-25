With Jobs Headed Overseas, More Layoffs In The Wind At Nielsen

Nielsen could be cutting more US jobs as the company prepares to offshore more jobs to India, Mexico, and Poland. This decision follows a 9% workforce reduction in September. Nielsen is grappling with significant debt as subscribing stations cancel or change their contracts.

As first reported by AdAge, Nielsen CEO Karthik Rao acknowledged in a message to employees that the company has been working with McKinsey & Co. to develop an offshoring plan, focusing on establishing what he calls “Global Capability Centers.”

Analysts blame the Nielsen offshore on its revenue woes, estimated at $300 million below projections last year, comes as it copes with $11 billion in debt from its privatization in 2022. The riskiest portion of this debt, amounting to $2 billion, is trading at high-interest rates.

Industry experts say more countries could be added to cut costs. In the US, it can cost $120,000 annually to employ a data scientist with a master’s degree and several years experience. AdAge sources say someone with similar credentials can be hired in Ukraine for around $6,000.

Nielsen has secured more than 30 new contracts in the past six months, but these deals reportedly come at reduced costs at the guarantee of a fixed annual payment. Some deals also provide Nielsen access to a datashare.

Amid financial pressures, there is growing speculation about Nielsen divesting its non-core businesses, possibly including NCSolutions, Scarborough Research, eXelate, and Gracenote. These sales could potentially raise enough funds to alleviate some of Nielsen’s high-interest debt.