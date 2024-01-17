Bringing The Radio Industry Together In 2024

In 2023, Radio Ink was proud to host three unique events that brought together executives, managers, salespeople, and leaders from every corner of America and every genre of broadcasting. We’re even more proud to say we’re doing it all again in 2024.

Mark your calendars, put this in your phone, make a voice memo, bookmark this page – do what you have to do to remember these dates to reconnect with your fellow broadcasters, get inspired, and get out of your bubble to make great radio (and the revenue that comes with great radio).

Hispanic Radio Conference 2024: June 12-13

After years in Miami, we’re taking Hispanic Radio Conference back to its Texas roots. We’ll again celebrate our Medallas de Cortez winners in the city where Raoul Cortez founded the first Spanish-language radio station in the US back in 1946 – San Antonio. Meet us in the Lone Star State for two days of strategy, energy, and celebration of the power and people of Hispanic radio.

The Radio Masters Sales Summit: September 10-11

Last year we offered a 100% Money Back Guarantee to all Radio Masters Sales Summit attendees: if you implemented all the ideas provided by our speakers and did not see a 10% increase in overall sales within 90 days, we would happily return your money.

Bold? Yes, but guess what: not a single attendee needed that guarantee.

Why would they? With lessons from bestselling author Anthony Iannarino, P&G’s ‘Radio Guy’ John Fix, and Wizard of Ads, Roy H. Williams, it was impossible to walk away without the keys to your next “Yes.” In 2024, we’re again joining with The Center For Sales Strategy in Cincinnati to amplify your sales, boost your budgets, and get your prospect’s signature on the bottom line. Plus, we’ll celebrate the year’s Radio Wayne winners.

Forecast 2025: November 13

Broadcast media’s most prestigious leadership conference returns to New York City’s Harvard Club for the 22nd year. Months later, attendees are still buzzing about the past year’s event – from MKHSTRY founder Jeff Charney’s high-octane mission to honest, candid discussions on the technology and trends that set the tone for 2024.

In coordination with RBR+TVBR, Forecast gathers the smartest minds in both radio, television, and advertising to forecast trends, expectations, and revenues for the coming year. Find out why so many executives consider this a must-attend event.

Follow our Radio Ink headlines for lineup reveals and the latest news as we bring the industry together in 2024!