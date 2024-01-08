OUT TODAY: One-on-One With Radio’s Executive Of The Year

It’s a new year with new opportunities for you and your team. Make the most of them! Radio Ink’s January 2024 issue celebrates industry excellence and provides ideas, inspiration, training, and tips for making this your station’s best year!

Cover Story: Curtis LeGeyt, Radio Executive of the Year

Curtis LeGeyt took the helm at the NAB at the start of 2022, and under his leadership, the work of the NAB has flourished — particularly in 2023, when the NAB Show reopened to record attendance and the organization led the charge to keep AM radio in the dash. We sat down with Curtis, our Executive of the Year, to discuss the past two years and his vision for the future.

The Inaugural Top Digital Sales Professionals List

Radio Ink has a new list! Our 20 Top Digital Sales Professionals are the pioneers and champions of this potent source of station revenue. You’ll learn about what they do, how they bring the power of digital advertising to clients, and the digital products they are most excited about.

Feature Q&A: Catherine Johns on Professional Presence

After 20 years in Chicago radio, Catherine Johns began training and coaching others in professional communications skills. In this Q&A, she shares strategies for sales professionals to improve their professional presence during in-person, phone, or video meetings.

Publisher’s Beat: Saving Local News, One Ad At A Time

Radio Ink President and Publisher, Deborah Parenti, reminds us of the importance of local journalism and the ad dollars needed to keep newsrooms open. As an industry, we need to remind advertisers of what their spending can do for communities.

The Wizard of Ads: Radio Isn’t Scalable

Your clients and prospects are making plans for advertising in the new year. Unfortunately, they may misunderstand the concept of scalability. Roy Williams explains why increasing budgets beyond an “inflection point” won’t bring the returns they seek.

Plus, Radio Gives Back, a photo feature of holiday community events sponsored by local radio stations, and sales training by Pat Bryson, Valerie Geller, the Center for Sales Strategy, and others!

