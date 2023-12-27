NABLF To Open Celebration of Service Awards Entries For 2024

The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation has announced the opening date for nominations and entries for the 2024 Celebration of Service to America Awards. This event highlights the outstanding contributions in community service made by local radio and television broadcasters.
Starting January 1, broadcast stations and groups are invited to submit their top community service initiatives from the past year through the NAB Leadership Foundation’s website.
The deadline for submitting entries is likely to close in March. The finalists for each category will be revealed in April, with the winners being honored at The Celebration of Service to America Awards event in Washington, DC, scheduled for Tuesday, June 4.
Radio’s winners in 2023 were:
- Service to Community Award for Radio, Broadcast Ownership Group
Guaranty, Future DJ Radio Day
- Service to Community Award for Radio, Large/Major Market
KSTP-FM, Hubbard Broadcasting, St. Paul, Minn., KS95 FM Buck$ for Babe
- Service to Community Award for Radio – Medium Market
WHKO-FM, COX Media Group, Dayton, Ohio, 99.1FM Care for Kids Radiothon for Dayton Children’s Hospital
- Service to Community Award for Radio – Small Market
WLEN-FM, Lenawee Broadcasting, Lenawee County, Associated Charities Back to School Fire
Bonneville International President Darrell Brown was also recognized for his service to NABLF, for which he has been the Chair since 2019.