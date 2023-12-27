NABLF To Open Celebration of Service Awards Entries For 2024

The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation has announced the opening date for nominations and entries for the 2024 Celebration of Service to America Awards. This event highlights the outstanding contributions in community service made by local radio and television broadcasters.

Starting January 1, broadcast stations and groups are invited to submit their top community service initiatives from the past year through the NAB Leadership Foundation’s website.

The deadline for submitting entries is likely to close in March. The finalists for each category will be revealed in April, with the winners being honored at The Celebration of Service to America Awards event in Washington, DC, scheduled for Tuesday, June 4.

Radio’s winners in 2023 were:

Bonneville International President Darrell Brown was also recognized for his service to NABLF, for which he has been the Chair since 2019.