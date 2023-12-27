Sherman and Tingle Drive Donations For Chicagoland Animals

Sherman and Tingle on Hubbard Broadcasting Chicago’s 97.1 The Drive (WDRV) raised more than $19,000 through their annual Operation: Santa Paws initiative. Benefiting The Anti-Cruelty Society of Chicago, this marked the station’s seventh year of support.

The event encourages the community to make donations of pet food, supplies, and cash to assist ACS in its ongoing efforts to ensure the welfare of over 15,000 animals annually. The ACS, known for being Chicago’s oldest and most comprehensive animal shelter, has expanded its services since the pandemic, offering emergency sheltering and more than 700,000 free pet meals to those in need.

Sherman & Tingle commented, “It is an honor to be part of helping to provide care and support for the less fortunate pets in the Chicago area. It’s so rewarding getting a chance to see so many generous Classic Rock fans who are also pet lovers. To see such support for this makes us even more committed to the people and pets in need this Holiday Season and all year long.”

