In Cincinnati, Brave Kids Benefit From Warm 98.5’s Radiothon

Cumulus Media’s Warm 98.5 (WRRM) in Cincinnati raised $40,358 for the Dragonfly Foundation through its third annual Dragonfly Radiothon. Held on December 12, the event saw a 20% increase in donations compared to the previous year. The Dragonfly Foundation dedicates itself to providing support services and programs for children battling pediatric cancer. Warm 98.5 listeners were moved by powerful stories shared by Dragonfly families during the event.

