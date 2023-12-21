Family Life Radio Collects Christmas For Kids Across The US

Christian network Family Life Radio concluded its annual December Toy Drive, collecting over 8,000 unwrapped gifts. These gifts are collected for more than 1,500 children nationwide who might not otherwise receive a present for Christmas. FLR’s regional promotion coordinators organized donation events where the community contributed a variety of gifts, including sports equipment and toys.

The Arizona-based network partnered with eight nonprofits in markets it serves dedicated to supporting families in need. Youth Haven, FLR’s sister ministry in Arizona and Michigan, was a key beneficiary. Other partner organizations included Lubbock Dream Center and Mission Agape in Texas; Carry the Cross Ministries/On Eagle’s Wings Farm in Missouri; Christmas for Kids Southwest in Wisconsin; Mission Southside in Kansas; and Roswell Wings for Life and Victory Outreach ABQ in New Mexico.

Youth Haven CEO and President Lars Carlson said, “We are so thankful for the 56-year partnership with Family Life Radio and all they do to help the children we serve at Youth Haven. The toys collected allow us to show true Christian love in such a tangible way.”

FLR CEO Evan Carlson commented, “Family Life Radio has an incredibly generous listening community. Their support of the Toy Drive is going to help families across the country experience the hope we have in Jesus this Christmas.”

