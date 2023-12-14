SiriusXM, Salem Host Andrew Wilkow Rakes In Money For Vets

Salem Media Group personality Andrew Wilkow’s annual Close Air Support fundraiser has raised $166,568 for various Veteran-related charities. This significantly exceeded the previous year’s total by over $100,000, thanks to nationwide listener participation after appeals through his SiriusXM radio show and Salem News Channel TV show program.

This year, the beneficiaries included Horses for Heroes, Legacy Expeditions, Paws for Purple Hearts, Special Ops Association of America, Special Ops Warrior Foundation, Stop Soldier Suicide, Veteran’s Community Housing Coalition, and Wishes for Warriors. Wilkow’s radio show is broadcast daily on SiriusXM’s Patriot Channel. The team is already planning to expand their efforts for Veterans charities in the upcoming year.

Wilkow commented, “The charities our team works with are low to no overhead organizations where every dollar donated goes directly to the cause of veterans from suicide prevention, to getting homeless veterans off the streets, to providing PTSD therapy dogs.”

Wilkow brings Radio Ink‘s 2023 Season of Giving Tally to $15.8 million. Help us show how radio matters to local communities! Submit your station’s good works to our Online Editor Cameron Coats between now and the end of the year.