Partnership Keeps ARC Software’s Head In The Radio.Cloud

ARC Software has announced a partnership with Radio.Cloud, the industry’s first entirely cloud-native automation platform. This deal establishes ARC as the group’s primary platform for affiliate research and maintenance. Developed by former Sun Broadcast Group CEO Jason Bailey, ARC is a cloud-based SaaS solution designed for affiliation and reporting, enabling research, analysis, and digital contract signing.

Radio.Cloud Account Director Andrew Scaglione commented, “Switching to ARC is a no-brainer…It’s going to play a key role in our future growth across the North American radio landscape.”

Bailey stated, “2023 has been another incredible year for ARC as more and more companies turn to us to solve a whole host of problems. Having a tech leader like Radio.Cloud turn to ARC for relationship management is incredibly humbling. The whole team here is thrilled to welcome them to our growing family.”