Syndicated Host Tino Cochino Talks Mental Health

(By Randy Lane) Mental health goes well beyond big matters like depression, panic attacks, and eating disorders. Most of us deal with relationship issues (partners, children, parents, work), financial woes, social isolation, and anxiety.

We could always talk about health problems such as accidents, diabetes, cancer, heart disease, etc. but until recently, mental health concerns were only talked about behind closed doors. Now in real life, even television series and movies delve liberally into emotional health.

In radio, syndicated host Tino Cochino has a mental health podcast called Is Anyone Listening? I talked to Tino earlier this week about his groundbreaking podcast.

R: What prompted you to tackle such a complex topic like mental health?

T: Even though my radio show just signed new affiliates, I found myself in a dark place. I didn’t want to get out of bed. I thought to myself, so many people like me are talking, but is anyone listening?

That question stuck with me. I questioned my purpose. I got into therapy and the therapist suggested I start journaling. Instead of journaling, I started processing my counseling sessions by verbalizing and recording them. That turned into my podcast.

R: What’s the mission or purpose of your podcast, Is Anyone Listening?

T: The purpose is to let people feel like they’re not alone. It’s a safe place for people to talk about when they’re troubled, sad, or mad without being judged. Social media is like a resume, everyone posts their highlights. You don’t know what’s going on behind closed doors, and nobody talks about it.

R: What are your thoughts on therapy? Can we all benefit from it to stay emotionally healthy, or just when we’re in a dark place?

T: Like me, so many people have issues from childhood and growing up. In school, we’re not taught how to process these emotions. In therapy, you can open up and be vulnerable without being judged. It has helped me deal with my traumas and move on from them.

R: On a recent podcast, you told a wonderful and vulnerable story about being alone and sad on Thanksgiving. What is it about the holidays that cause many people emotional stress and depression?

T: There’s such a happy and joyous picture painted around the holidays, but not everyone has that. Many people feel like an outcast, bottle it up, and get stuck in a low place. I didn’t have that experience growing up, and when I visited with girlfriends’ families on holidays, I thought all the happiness was fake. But when you talk about it and process it, there’s growth.

On my podcast, I repeat, “Even if you’re having a bad day, it’s not a bad life. When you focus on the bad, it piles up. Slow down, breathe, process, and get perspective. I have a tattoo that says, Learn, Don’t Lose.”

Mental Health in the Workplace

As a manager, it’s important to stay open, actively observe employee’s behavior, and lead with empathy and compassion with people who may be struggling mentally and emotionally. Progressive managers have an open-door policy and provide a safe, non-judgmental place for people dealing with emotional issues.

4 Ways to Spot Mental Health Problems in the Workplace

Employees are more likely to miss work. Efficiency declines and poor decisions increase. Poor job performance. Strained relationships with coworkers.

Find Tino on Instagram and TikTok – @tinochinoradio

