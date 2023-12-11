The Best Advertising Sales Qualities You’ll Ever Receive

(By Loyd Ford) Great sellers are really a sharp combination of active listening champions, strategic thinkers, relationship-builders, and individuals who respect having a deep understanding of the products or services they are selling. What can great sellers teach us?

They Are Transparent

They build trust by being transparent about what their advertising solutions can and cannot help achieve. Clear communication fosters a positive and long-lasting relationship with clients.

They Listen More, Talk Less

The truly great sellers learn to listen actively to their clients’ needs, concerns, and objectives. They tailor their pitch based on the potential client’s requirements rather than relying on a generic sales script.

They Do The Work

Most people will tell you they do the work, but they fall short. How do we know this? Because the results speak for themselves. It’s not selling. It’s creating the activities that can only result in rising sales. Many of those activities happen when no one else is looking. Despite no one watching, the real winners do more prep, more research, ask more questions, and wait for opportunities to develop because they are always prepared.

They Always Build Relationships

The most successful advertising sales reps are consistently building strong relationships. They regularly invest time in building rapport with clients, understanding their business, and being genuinely interested in their success.

They Consistently Ask Questions

They know the value of asking questions. Questions are the lifeline of great sales movement from point A to point Z (closing).

They Always Bring Value

Yes, even when they don’t close. They consistently look for ways to be helpful to potential clients. That means bringing ideas that they may not immediately profit from. Ultimately, when people learn every time they see you means they get something new that is helpful, they begin to seek you out.

They Seek Referrals Continuously

Crazy as it seems to some, the best salespeople consistently seek referrals in a variety of ways so they can consistently invest in knowledge about where money is moving, control the narrative around what they do to solve problems, and create confidence with their clients and those they come in contact with.

They Know Customers Buy

The best sellers know that people buy, but they don’t like to be sold. That’s because everyone wants to be heard and almost everyone wants to be respected. Buying is the customer’s decision. Great sellers focus on helping them achieve the decision the seller wants them to make.

They Always Customize Solutions

The very best advertising salespeople understand that people invest in stories and love unique opportunities that fit their business. They find a way to personalize their advertising solutions in a way that aligns with the client’s goals. You’re in a mature business, so you need to bring ideas. That’s almost always worth more than numbers.

They Highlight Value, Not Just Features

The elite sellers focus on the value the advertising solutions they offer bring to the client. They consistently demonstrate how their service or product can solve an advertiser’s specific problem or help them achieve their objectives.

They Have A Fundamental Understanding That No One Objects If They See The Value

If it’s worth more in their mind than the price, no one questions the cost. If they question cost, it almost always means you haven’t explained the true value of the solution.

They Learn To Utilize Data and Analytics

The best sellers learn to leverage data and analytics to support proposals they put in front of potential clients. They literally provide evidence of the effectiveness of their advertising strategies, using case studies to reinforce their pitch.

They Are Nimble

The advertising landscape evolves (as does everything). So should your strategies and ideas. Be nimble and adaptable, open to change, and willing to explore new approaches to meet the evolving needs of your potential clients.

They Know Persistence Pays Off

Always.

Rejection is always a part of the successful sales process. Don’t allow yourself to be discouraged by setbacks or what others say; instead, learn from every setback. Persistence, combined with a positive attitude can lead to breakthroughs in the long run that will essentially pay you over and over.

Successful advertising sales is not just about selling a product; it’s about building lasting partnerships and delivering value to your clients. The better you become at these things, the more your income will rise.

Loyd Ford is president and chief strategic officer at Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works (RPC). They help local radio with ratings and revenue. Reach him anytime at 864.448.4169 or [email protected]. Read Loyd’s Radio Ink archives here.