Gary LeVox Helps Seattle’s Wolf Get ‘Service Pets for Vets’

Audacy Seattle’s 100.7 The Wolf (KKWF) marked Veterans Day by raising more than $261,000 through its annual Service Pets for Vets fundraiser. This year’s sum for Northwest Battle Buddies will enable the provision of service dogs to at least nine veterans suffering from PTSD.

Between November 6 and 10, Matt McAllister, Gabe, and Captain Ron of KKWF’s Morning Wolfpack encouraged listener donations ahead of the fundraiser’s main event, The Service Pets for Vets Concert. The show featured Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts, and dedicated 100% of its ticket sales to NWBB. Additionally, proceeds from Audacy Seattle’s Throwdown concert featuring Tim McGraw in June contributed to the fundraiser’s total amount.

The fundraiser is part of Audacy’s I’m Listening mental health initiative, acknowledging the challenges US Veterans face with PTSD and the alarming suicide rate among our nation’s military servicemembers.

The total raised for Northwest Battle Buddies brings Radio Ink's 2023 Season of Giving Tally to $1.93 million.