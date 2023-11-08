Are You A Boss Or A Manager?

(By Rick Fink) I always hated it, and frankly was embarrassed, when one of my reps would introduce me as “their boss”. I was quick to say, “No, we work together!” Without giving it much thought, most people think that a boss and a manager are the same. But are they?

When you approach the definition of the word Boss or Manager as a noun, they basically mean the same thing. However, when approached as a verb, they have drastically different meanings.

As a verb, Webster’s dictionary defines “boss” this way: “to order about in a domineering way”. Manager is defined as, “To handle or direct with a degree of skill.” It even adds in, “To treat with care.”

Are you a boss or are you a manager?

Do the people that you are ultimately responsible for think of you as a boss or a manager?

The most successful managers today hire people who have a passion to do their jobs to the best of their ability…these people don’t need a boss. These people need a manager who will give them access to the tools, training, people, resources, and environment that allows them to perform to the best of their ability.

So, if you’re a manager or a boss who wants to be a manager, here’s an idea. Instead of giving your people a “to-do list”, try asking them to give you a “to-do list”. What do THEY need YOU to do to help THEM be more productive and successful?

Zig Ziglar said, “You can get whatever you want as long as you are willing to help others get what they want.” Harry S Truman stated, “You can be as successful as you want if you are willing to let others take the credit.”

If you look honestly into a mirror and ask yourself, “Am I a boss or a manager?”, what would you answer?

Remember, happy employees will deliver happy customers.

NEVER Stop Learning – Get Better Every Day!

Rick Fink from ENS Media can be reached at 605-310-2062 or at [email protected]. Read Rick’s Radio Ink archives here.