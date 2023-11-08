Nominations Open For The 2024 NAB Technology Awards

The National Association of Broadcasters has opened the nomination window for its 2024 NAB Technology Awards, recognizing individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the field of broadcast technology.

The recognitions include the NAB Digital Leadership Award, acknowledging an individual’s pivotal role in evolving a traditional broadcast setup into a successful digital platform with measurable success. The NAB Engineering Achievement Awards will be bestowed upon two recipients—one from radio and the other from television—for their exceptional contributions to the broadcasting industry.

Additionally, the NAB Technology Innovation Award will recognize an organization’s outstanding work in developing new communication technologies. This award is for technologies that are yet to be commercialized but are showcased at the NAB Show and hold significant potential for advancement.

Prospective nominees have until Monday, January 8, 2024, to submit their entries. The NAB provides nomination forms, detailed award criteria, and a list of previous winners online.

Winners will be announced at the 2024 NAB Show, scheduled for April 13-17 in Las Vegas.

NAB Chief Technology Officer Sam Matheny expressed anticipation for the upcoming event, stating, “Each year, the NAB Technology Awards celebrate the great minds behind the exciting innovations that improve our services, better entertain and inform our audiences, and advance our industry. We look forward to honoring these broadcast trailblazers at NAB Show in April and showcasing the breakthrough technologies on the horizon.”