WJCU’s Blizzard Bash Benefit Returns To Cleveland After 4 Years

John Carroll University’s WJCU 88.7 FM has announced the return of its Blizzard Bash charity concert after a four-year hiatus. On December 1, the college station will host the show at the Beachland Tavern in Cleveland, with proceeds directed towards Cuyahoga County’s primary emergency food provider, the Hunger Network.

The 2023 Blizzard Bash will showcase a diverse lineup of local Cleveland talents including Indre, Marcus Smith, and Mikey Silas. DJs, including WJCU Promotions Director Zachary ‘DJ Z13’ Sinutko and Matt Hribar, will also be spinning decks throughout the evening.3

This edition of Blizzard Bash is organized by two of WJCU’s shows: NEO Rocks and 808s & Mixtapes.

Sinutko said, “The opportunity to use my platform to benefit those in and around my community is extremely heartwarming. WJCU could not ask for a better partner than The Hunger Network for such an impactful event.”

NEO Rocks host Jason Patrick Meyers commented, “The only thing bigger than the Northeast Ohio music scene is the heart of the Northeast Ohio music scene. Between Mikey Silas and Friends, Marcus Smith, and Indre donating their performances, to the listeners of NEORocks and WJCU donating their dollars, Blizzard Bash will once again connect us all through music to help feed our brothers, sisters, and neighbors in need.”

WJCU GM Jasen Sokol added, “I’m excited for the return of the in-person Blizzard Bash for the first time since 2019. It’s a great way for us to showcase the outstanding musical talent we have in Northeast Ohio and support a great cause during the holiday season.”