Yale Student Radio Preps For Positive Changes

Yale’s student-run radio station, WYBCx, is focusing on a range of new initiatives and programs. Student General Manager Madelyn Dawson and the WYBC executive board have announced several plans to enhance the station’s offerings.

Part of the plan is a revamped website, designed by the station’s web department and graduate Chia Amisola, which will feature an archive of shows and a calendar of events. The station’s zine has also been rebranded as “AM640” and will now produce a tri-annual music publication.

On the programming side, AJ Wylie and Larry Dunn will co-host a new show called Couples Therapy, where they’ll explore relationships through music. Another new show will delve into Yale’s Sustainable Food Program, hosted by Fafa Van Ha and Farm Manager Kavya Jain. The station will also continue its Teen Takeover program, extending its reach to three local high schools.

WYBC, which is financially sustained by leasing its FM and AM frequencies, allows its more than 400 team members to have a broadcasting outlet and gain experience.