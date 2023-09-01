Ed Stolz Files Appeal To Halt Bankruptcy Auction Of Seven Signals

On Wednesday, the court-ordered bankruptcy auction of seven California and Nevada signals formerly owned by Ed Stolz was announced, which appeared to start the final chapter of the Royce International owner’s litigation saga. Now Stolz is adding a new book, filing an appeal to stop the auction process.

As reported by Radio Ink’s sister publication RBR+TVBR, the appeal was filed through Reno-based attorney John A. White Jr. of White Law Chartered on behalf of debtors-in-possession Silver State Broadcasting, Golden State Broadcasting, and Major Market Radio.

Stolz’s appeal comes after a Nevada federal bankruptcy court ordered the auction of his three FM radio stations, one AM radio station, and three FM translators. The stations in question include KBET-AM & KFRH-FM in Las Vegas, KREV-FM in San Francisco, and KRCK-FM in Palm Springs, California.

Among those named in the appeal are Michael Carmel, the court-appointed trustee overseeing the auction, slated for October, and religious broadcaster VCY America. VCY America had previously secured a $6 million acquisition of Stolz’s FM stations, as directed by a California federal court, but this deal was nullified by the Nevada bankruptcy judge. The appeal also includes broker Larry Patrick, who arranged the now-voided deal with VCY America. Other parties to the appeal are tower company Crown Castle and C&E Haas Development Co., both of which are creditors seeking repayment from Stolz.