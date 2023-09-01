Colorado Public Radio Donated New $8.3 Million Denver HQ

Colorado Public Radio is set to centralize its Denver metro offices with the acquisition of a 72,000-square-foot building located in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. The six-story facility will host CPR News, Denverite, CPR Classical, and Indie 102.3, along with Audio Innovations and the organization’s production and business offices. An auditorium designed for live events is also part of the plan.

The building, originally constructed for IBM in 1959, has undergone multiple transformations. It has previously housed the Denver Housing Authority, KBNO radio, and several other entities before its renovation in 2020. Notably, CPR’s $8.34 million purchase of the building was entirely funded by an undisclosed donor, which CPR President and CEO Stewart Vanderwilt revealed as “the largest gift in Colorado public media history.”

However, the space will require further construction to accommodate CPR’s specific needs, including studios and an auditorium. The renovation process is projected to last at least three years.