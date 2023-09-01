A Labor Day Message From Your Friends At Radio Ink

It’s hard to wrap our brains around the fact that it’s already September, but here we are at Labor Day Weekend. We know you’re most likely taking a well-deserved break from the grind, and in the spirit of the holiday, Radio Ink‘s daily headlines will also be taking a short break from labor.

Please note that there will be no daily email on Monday, September 4. We’ll be back on Tuesday, September 5, re-energized and ready to bring you the latest and most relevant news from the forefront of the radio industry.

Looking ahead to next week, you won’t want to miss our upcoming columns on Tuesday. And for those who’ve been following Charese Fruge’s impactful series, “Women to Watch,” mark your calendars. The series makes its anticipated return this Thursday, highlighting inspirational women making waves in radio.

We wish you a safe, happy long weekend. May it be filled with good times, good company, and, of course, no panicked calls from the station. See you back here on Tuesday!