Scalzo Named Market Manager For GKB Milwaukee

Good Karma Brands (GKB) has elevated Director of Sales Greg Scalzo to the role of Milwaukee Market Manager. In his new capacity, Scalzo will manage ESPN Milwaukee (WKTI), 101.7 The Truth (WGKB), and 620 WTMJ. The promotion comes as GKB revamps ESPN Wisconsin’s lineup.

Scalzo has served as GKB Milwaukee’s Director of Sales since July 2021. He was previously Director of Sales at ESPN Madison. He has also co-hosted Scalzo and Brust since 2011, which he will now step aside from.

Kyle, Brust, & Nortman will spotlight Kyle Wallace, Ben Brust, and Brad Nortman. Wallace is a current host on 101.7 The Truth and was recently named the 2023 Wisconsin Broadcast Association Young Professional of the Year. Brust, a former Wisconsin Badger basketball player, was named to Radio Ink ’30 under 30′. Nortman is a former NFL punter and Wisconsin Badger.

Following this show, The Homer Hour will feature Emmy award-winner Steve ‘The Homer’ True, NFL offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga, and other sports commentators.

GKB Milwaukee interim Market Manager Emily Dillinger said of the Scalzo, “Greg’s impressive leadership, deep knowledge of the media and advertising industry, and personal experience as a successful on-air host, make him the right person to lead this market and continue to raise the bar. I’m excited for our team to continue our commitment to serving our communities through local news, talk and sports with best-in-class brands in Wisconsin.”

Scalzo added, “I am honored and excited to take on the role of market manager with our GKB Milwaukee team. We are excited to work together to serve Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin with quality, trusted content in news, sports, and talk while connecting fans with our partners and impacting the community. We are proud of the new content we will be creating on ESPN Wisconsin and the amazing things to come across all of our brands,”