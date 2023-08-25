Show Us Your Blast From The Past!

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from Ron Harper and his days back at WNOE in New Orleans circa 1983.

Thanks, Shawn! We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to our Online Editor Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.