Country Radio Broadcasters Announces New Board Post-Elections

The Country Radio Broadcasters have completed their elections for the organization’s 2023-2024 Board of Directors, featuring a mix of prominent industry professionals to help steer the organization and 2024’s Country Radio Seminar in Nashville.

The CRS Board of Directors is a volunteer-driven group made up of professionals from all areas of the Country music field.

Returning as CRB Officers are Townsquare Media President Kurt Johnson, Backstage Country/Country’s Radio Coach Vice President John Shomby, and “A Coach For Creators” Secretary Beverlee Brannigan. The upcoming Board will include both elected and appointed members, such as Chuck Aly, Justin Chase, Gator Harrison, Mike Harris, Debra Herman, Clay Hunnicutt, Kenny Jay, Jennifer Johnson, Jon Loba, Rod Phillips, Kelly Rich, and Tim Roberts.

Extending their terms on this year’s Board are Becky Brenner, Johnny Chiang, George Couri, Steve Hodges, Michelle Kammerer, Mike McVay, RJ Meacham, Brent Michaels, Charlie Morgan, Joel Raab, Bob Richards, Royce Risser, Lesly Simon, Matt Sunshine, and Kristen Williams.

Johnson said, “As we embark on this new Board term, I’m honored to lead a dedicated group of professionals who are committed to advancing the country music landscape. Together, we will continue to strengthen the bond between country radio and the music industry.”