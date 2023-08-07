One-On-One: The Mark Of A Great Sales Manager

(By Loyd Ford) Sales managers are not hired to run sales departments. They are not hired to be the boss. They are hired to lead to higher sales production and the great ones do that all while focusing on profit margin.

It should be pointed out that I believe in prep work. Being prepared for something means you have the opportunity to be great. “Winging it” means you might get lucky. I’d rather not be lucky. How about you?

Great sales managers can be identified by their activity focused on others.

One of the most powerful areas of influence where this shows itself is the creation of powerful and very consistent one-on-one sessions with individual sellers. This isn’t about having a meeting with a seller. It is about the impact of a consistent one-on-one week in and week out where he or she and the seller communicate openly about the professional business of that seller and the activity that leads to selling.

Monday mornings are the perfect time for professional one-on-ones because it is essentially the beginning of your week. Holding your one-on-ones later in the week is a Debbie Downer because meeting on any other day is a momentum crusher. I would also encourage you to plan for 30 minutes each Monday with each rep to get the most out of this weekly event. You don’t want to be rushed, but you want to be purposeful.

The great sales managers don’t ever miss this meeting. Being consistent shows your reps who you are. It also shows the sales manager who the rep is. Consistently. Sales managers who reschedule these meetings, rush these meetings, or cancel them are absolutely identifiable: they are not great.

A weekly one-on-one that includes reviewing last week allows for intense focus on successful activities so learning can take place. It is also where a great sales manager and individual sellers fully develop a battle plan for the coming week. Asking your individual sellers about their activity last week and preparing them for proper sales activity this week is critical in your one-on-ones.

When your sales rep shows up for their one-on-one, they should be well-armed with information about their recent activity, but they should also know exactly where they are about their sales goal. You should know it, too. And it should be discussed because where you are determines the starting point for your week.

Essential Questions During Weekly One-On-Ones

Questions that you must consider basic building blocks of any one-on-one:

Did you close your weekly goal last week?

To whom did you present last week? This isn’t an appointment or a visit. It is about whom you put a proposal in front of last week .

. Are you seeing enough people where you are actually presenting enough to give yourself a shot at reaching your sales goal this week?

Where are you projecting your sales to be at the end of this month?

What do you want to get better at this week?

You should know how many presentations were made last week. The seller should bring those pitches and share what happened. You should also know what presentations they plan to make this week and ask them to practice at least one pitch in advance. This is not done to criticize; it’s done out of service to see if you can be helpful to them this coming week.

If your sales rep doesn’t have a plan, send them back to their desk to develop an actual plan, including who they will see and what they will present. Or build a plan with them on the spot.

Being a great sales manager means helping.

Being a great seller means being fully committed to the activities of a great seller. It also takes being accountable for your activity levels.

Most people want to be held accountable.

Help your sellers identify the attitude needed for the week ahead. Help them see the numbers necessary in their own activity, cold calling, and active presentations to make their goal happen.

It’s really all about taking accountability for your actions to make a lasting impact on your team. The great ones serve. They are prepared and they help others to be prepared. They build a culture of positive accountability and encouragement.

Great sales managers drive revenue north. Are you ready for that trip?

Loyd Ford is president and chief strategic officer at Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works (RPC). They help local radio with ratings and revenue. Reach him anytime at 864.448.4169 or [email protected]. Read Loyd’s Radio Ink archives here.