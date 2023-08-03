Want To Learn Sales From Roy Williams? He Has One Warning

Roy Williams believes in radio, and he wants you to believe in radio, too. After all, it’s a lot easier to sell something when you truly believe in it. If you do believe in radio, Roy’s Radio Masters Sales Summit session has a lot to offer you.

Fair warning: You’ll be challenged, and you’ll see some sacred cows sent to slaughter. As Roy himself says, “If you are easily offended and feel you have nothing to learn, please do not attend my session.”

If you aren’t easily offended and you are open to learning, here’s what Roy will teach you:

1: 52-week agreements are easy to sell if you know how. Roy is going to teach you how.

2: Who to pitch, and how. (Quit selling the unique audience of your station. Sell radio instead.)

3: How to manage 52-week client expectations: “The up-front agreement.”

4. When you do it right, 52-week renewals are nearly 100% assured.

5. What Roy has done to keep clients on the air for 35 years (1,820 consecutive weeks and counting).

6. Any idiot can make $300,000 a year selling radio. So why aren’t you?

Ready to lean into radio’s strengths? Roy’s presentation takes place from 9-10 a.m. on Thursday, September 14, the second day of the Radio Masters Sales Summit in Cincinnati.

This year’s Summit takes place over September 13-14, 2023, at the Cincinnati Airport Marriott. Early bird registration (save $300) is open now!