How Did Cookie Hood Almost Take Down Ronald Reagan?

iHeartPodcasts has rolled out a new series, Journalista, the true account of Courtney “Cookie” Hood, an ex-model and former wife of a Colombian drug lord. The story unfolds as Hood finds herself managing the CBS field office in Nicaragua amid the civil war in the 1980s. What initially seems like just another party, turns into a history-altering journey revealing the notorious Iran-Contra scandal and coming close to destabilizing the Reagan administration.

Journalista features Steven Esteb as the host, starring Cookie Hood. The first two episodes are already released, with new episodes to be released every Tuesday. Following the podcast series, a documentary delving into the background of the story and revealing insights kept under wraps for over 40 years will be released.