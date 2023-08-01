Tomorrow: Matt Sunshine Teaches Essential Sales Habits

Ready to learn transformational skills from one of Forbes’ “20 Speakers You Shouldn’t Miss The Opportunity To See” – for free? The Center for Sales Strategy CEO Matt Sunshine is joining Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats ahead of the Radio Masters Sales Summit for “Essential Sales Habits of Top Performing Media Sales Reps.”

“Meeting and exceeding revenue goals is the desired outcome. In fact — it is what is expected! However, consistently achieving that outcome is not always straightforward. A crucial aspect of sales success that’s often overlooked is the power of habits and the role they play in shaping the sales process and determining the level of success a salesperson can reach,” says Matt.

This Wednesday, August 2, at 1p ET, Matt will share some of these essential habits for winning in new business development and driving revenue performance during this free webinar on Radio Ink‘s Facebook. Learn the habits that separate the top 1% of sellers from the rest and set you on the road to improved client relationships, higher revenue, and better business that will set you apart from the competition and get the results your dream of.

Matt Sunshine’s guidance is redefining industry standards, and his webinars are a one-of-a-kind learning opportunity for sales professionals and on Wednesday you can experience a sampling of the game-changing knowledge you’ll get at the Radio Masters Sales Summit in September with “Essential Sales Habits of Top Performing Media Sales Reps.”

Along with more Matt, you’ll learn from Roy H. Williams, Bernie Weiss, Jeffrey Hedquist, Paul Jacobs, and more. Don’t miss your chance to expand your horizons and network with top industry professionals. Purchase your tickets today! Early bird pricing still applies for a limited time.