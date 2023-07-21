NYC Mayor Eric Adams Starting His Own Radio Show With Emmis

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has unveiled a new radio show, Hear from the Mayor, on Emmis Communications’ WBLS 107.5. The show, which does not have a set schedule, will feature news, interviews with individuals contributing to the city’s progress, and live call-ins for New Yorkers wishing to discuss matters of importance.

The inaugural show is scheduled to air Sunday, July 23, at 10:30a. The program aims to highlight the positive actions taken by working-class New Yorkers to advance the city and provide a direct platform for Mayor Adams to share his plans for improving New York City.

The radio show is the latest move by Mayor Adams in a campaign to be more accessible to New Yorkers. He has already launched an email newsletter, “Hear From Eric,” and the Get Stuff Done-Cast to spotlight New Yorkers’ efforts in moving the city forward.

The mayor said, “Every day, we are ‘Getting Stuff Done’ for working class New Yorkers, but so many working class New Yorkers are also doing so many wonderful things to move our city forward; this program will highlight all that and more as we hear directly from New Yorkers. Tune in or give me a call, and hear directly from your mayor on what we are doing to build a better New York City.”