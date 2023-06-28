Elie Mystal Podcast Takes On SCOTUS Reform

Progressive political site The Nation has announced a new podcast, Contempt of Court with Elie Mystal. Hosted by The Nation’s justice correspondent and columnist Elie Mystal, the podcast will tackle pressing questions about the Supreme Court and US legal reform.

Each week, Mystal will provide a unique blend of humor, wisdom, and legal expertise, featuring discussions with experts and advocates. The podcast will explore topics such as court-packing, term limits, ethics reform, and more. Contempt of Court joins The Nation’s lineup of podcasts covering politics, sports, culture, and economics.

“People are finally starting to understand that the Supreme Court must be reformed, that it must be stopped from eating our rights while its justices enjoy the free lunches (and vacations and luxury resorts) of their wealthy benefactors,” said Mystal. “What people don’t know is how: how do we fix this? I’m working on Contempt of Court to give people the information about what court reform is, how all the different plans can work, and how close we are to accomplishing some of these goals. I want people to listen to these episodes, and then call their Congresspeople and Senators and ask them to get on board with bringing the Supreme Court to heel.”

“I’m delighted to finally bring Contempt of Court to the Nation’s slate of podcasts,” added the show’s executive producer, Ludwig Hurtado. “It’s full of passionate discussion and surprising insights into this country’s highest tribunal. With his deep legal knowledge, singular perspective, and natural knack for compelling discourse, Elie was long overdue for an audio series. I often joke that he’s too good on the mic, and we may lose him to one of the cable news networks.”