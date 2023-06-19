Skyview Discusses State Of Radio With LeGeyt & RAB

Skyview Networks recently hosted its annual sales conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, where industry leaders gathered to strategize in the evolving audio industry. The conference focused on the latest trends and challenges in the industry, as well as digital solutions for expanding consumer reach.

Skyview Networks President and CEO Steve Jones, opened the conference by celebrating radio’s unity and strength stating, “Radio continues its dominance as the leading audio source for consumers across all media platforms and demographics. Skyview’s unique influencers and iconic brands creatively engage audiences to produce remarkable results for our affiliates and advertisers.”

Keynote speakers at the conference included NAB President Curtis LeGeyt and RAB SVP of Business Development Tammy Greenberg. LeGeyt highlighted the important role of broadcasters in their communities and his ongoing efforts to advance the interests of radio. Greenberg said, “Radio across platforms provides the targeted, trusted and immersive media environment to reach and engage consumers with the power of a brand’s voice. It continues to be the most-trusted reach medium because it unites, informs and entertains in a way that no other medium does.”

During the conference, Skyview Networks also announced the promotion of two veteran sales executives, Barry Fischer and Mark Frank, to the position of Vice President, Network Sales. Fischer and Frank have played key roles in expanding the company’s sales business portfolios and building strong relationships with agency partners.