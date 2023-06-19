Eight Constants All Great Sellers Understand

(By Loyd Ford) The idea behind selling is like saving money or trying to lose weight. There are things you know you should do, but we actually want to do something else that feels better. This is normal human behavior. It feels better to not do the things we know we should be doing.

The best radio sellers overcome those challenging behaviors that feel better and develop strategy and consistent behaviors to (as I shared last week) elevate their time spent selling.

Maybe you already know the quote, “Most people overestimate what they can do in a day and underestimate what they can do it a month,” Matthew Kelly from the book The Long View.

Here’s the worst part: Most people experience sales through whatever sales manager they report to at work. If that experience is encouraging, supportive, makes their job easier, and focuses on educating sellers and clients, they don’t get afraid of it because they have a consultative sales job focused on client experience, expectation, and creating solutions that get results. But if a seller experiences sales through the eyes of a sales manager who demands things like “coffee is for closers” and creates a high-pressure sales environment where everyone is essentially running for their lives, sellers will hate their jobs and run out of fear.

What are some ways to think of sales differently to get better results? Could we create a list that you could learn to execute and your sales would go up? What might that list look like?

Great sellers are always consultative . They listen, they bring value and they offer solutions that focus on the client instead of only the interests of the business the seller represents. You can spot these sellers because their clients often call them . Great radio sellers don’t buy into “the sky is falling .” You hear the negative talk about how radio has “ been around .” The #1 source for audio in the world isn’t as exclusive as it used to be. It’s only dominant . Consider 9 Damn Good Reasons To Buy Radio Advertising Now and keep moving. Great sellers understand that selling is being in front of potential clients often, getting to know them, and understanding how their business works along with what is important to them . We talk about this often with sellers. The average number of interactions it takes to expect a purchase from a new client: 7 to 11 . The number of times an average radio AE interacts with a client before expecting a buy? Typically zero, maybe one. Something is missing, right? Still, if you are a radio salesperson, these numbers indicate how big your opportunity is once you understand the truth about the math. Great sellers understand that rejection is only a step before someone says yes . Sales is really a process of discovery. Allow yourself to be stopped by hearing no a lot and you will be constantly miserable in sales. If you do an excellent job of asking the right questions, listening, and finding out what an advertiser’s hot buttons are, you are more likely to grow your business…. and theirs . Great sellers understand that our business is relational and they know that being creative is at the heart of great selling and great radio . Learn to use powerful and compelling storytelling in your selling process and you will be someone your clients make time to see . Sharpen your skills by learning how to shift gears with a moment’s notice and be willing to change lanes immediately when things don’t go well and you will sell more advertising . Great sellers know the best way to eat an elephant . One bite at a time . Instead of allowing themselves to be overwhelmed with a big goal, they break down sales goals and build a strategy to reach those goals, and celebrate at each level of accomplishment until they reach their big goal. See number 4 above because they also break rejection down into stages to get to the yes . They expect the no. They think saying no today means they are closer to that yes they really want. Great sellers understand consistent follow-up . This might seem a strange place to bring up George H.W. Bush , but he literally wrote a hand-written note to almost everyone he met at events going back to the 1950s and often sent notes to people especially when they received bad news because George felt it meant more if you supported people when they hit significant challenges in life. And that guy became the President Of The United States . If you follow up consistently as he did, you’ll get elected to a lot of radio buys. Really great sellers understand the power of social media and digital . I don’t mean selling social and digital. I mean being the expert that helps businesspeople understand marketing and consumers better in your market online. Who is the expert in your market? Shouldn’t it be you?

Selling is a great profession. Selling radio is special. People don’t talk about it that way, but they should. We work in a business that is best served up as creative and fun.

What great radio sellers understand is that they have the best attitudes toward other people. They are the creative problem-solvers and it pays to learn to be the best at the things on this list because they will make your income soar.

Loyd Ford is president and chief strategic officer at Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works (RPC). They help local radio with ratings and revenue. Reach him anytime at 864.448.4169 or [email protected]. Read Loyd’s Radio Ink archives here.