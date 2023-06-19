5 Star Personality Traits Of Radio

(By Randy Lane) What are the characteristics you need to become a successful radio personality or podcaster? That’s a question I get from people starting podcasts and from young people beginning their radio careers. Here are five common traits of star personalities.

1. Charisma

Highly successful media personalities exude a mysterious factor that can’t quite be explained. They have presence, they sound more likable, and they entice you lean in.

That presence is called the IT-Factor or the X-Factor and is described with terms like “magnetic” or “rock star.” They all point to charisma.

2. Authenticity

Listeners are attracted to authenticity. There’s so much in our world that isn’t real, especially online. Being real is the foundation for most charismatic people.

Self-deprecation is one of the most effective ways to endear yourself to an audience. If you’re an edgy personality, self-deprecation is a disarming device and key to your likability. No one has demonstrated this principle more than Howard Stern.

Vulnerability is the epitome of authenticity. In the words of Brené Brown, “Vulnerability is not weakness; it’s our greatest measure of courage.” Vulnerable moments are among the most memorable for any personality.

3. Humor

Laughter is a catalyst for social bonding. It’s one of the quickest ways to establish a relationship with a new audience. Listeners want to laugh, especially in morning and afternoon drive. Relevant humor for your audience will keep your show viable for years.

Since the pandemic, we’ve been in a polarized and negative news space. Humor is the number one type of content listeners want in a show. Planned and produced comedy work when they are carefully crafted, yet some of the funniest moments arise spontaneously in conversation.

4. Captivating storytelling

Stories command the attention of today’s distracted short-attention span listeners. Stories build trust with the audience because you’re sharing relatable life experiences. Storytelling is central to on-air performance, marketing, and sales.

Steve Jobs said it all, “The most powerful person in the world is the storyteller.”

5. Active listening

Rather than actively listening, many talents are thinking about what they’re going to say next. That’s talking and waiting to talk.

Actively listening to your teammates, callers, and guests is instrumental to engaging conversation. Active listening provides an opportunity for better responses, comebacks, follow-up questions, and stories to enhance the discussion.

Charismatic people are active listeners who ask the best questions because they’re curious and want to connect.

Randy Lane is the owner of the Randy Lane Company, which coaches and brands radio and television personalities, business professionals, sports personalities, entrepreneurs, and pop culture artists, helping them master communication skills to have an impact on their audiences. Read Randy’s Radio Ink archives here.