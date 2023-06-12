Bye-Bye, Blue: Logitech Ends Popular Podcast Brand

Popular podcasting mic company Blue, known for its Snowball and Yeti USB microphones, is no more after a branding change from its parent company, Logitech. The company is integrating some of Blue’s products into its G line, while the fate of others is unclear. Logitech acquired Blue Microphones in 2018.

With the announcement is the knowledge that the Blue Yeti microphone is becoming the Logitech G Yeti. It remains uncertain if other Blue products, such as the Snowball, will continue to exist. Logitech sees the Yeti as a gaming and streaming accessory and intends to position it accordingly.

About the news, Blue co-founder Skipper Wise told TechCrunch, “As the founders of Blue Microphones, we would like to thank everyone who has purchased and enjoyed a Blue mic…We’re delighted that these legacy Blue mics will continue to be part of the sonic landscape for years to come.”