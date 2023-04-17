Two Audacy Execs Step Away From Their Spots

Mike Dee is leaving his full-time role as President of Sports at Audacy and transitioning to a new role as a senior advisor to the company. He has contributed immensely to the company in his six-year tenure, especially in Audacy’s foray into sports betting.

EVP of Strategy and Corporate Business Development Tim Murphy is also leaving the company after a 15-year stint. He has played a critical leadership role in Audacy, notably leading Corporate Business Development, expanding Audacy into the podcasting space, and working on industry issues in collaboration with NAB. Tim will remain with Audacy until the end of April to help with the transition.

David Field praised Tim and Mike for their outstanding contributions to the company over the years and wished them all the best. We look forward to working with Mike in his new role, and I’m also certain we will continue working with Tim in the future.