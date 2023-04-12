Frequency Tunes In On Neville As New VP

Carrie Neville has joined the leadership team at next-generation audio ad management company Frequency as Vice President of Strategic Accounts. In her newly created role, she will be responsible for new and post-sales support for Frequency clients. Frequency provides audio ad operations and delivery tools that automate workflow, centralize campaigns, and maximize revenue.

Neville has more than 15 years of experience in client-facing roles, including sales and strategic account management, and has worked for companies such as Marketron, WideOrbit, and Placements.io.

“Carrie has done it all – from support to implementation, product to sales – always with the goal of helping clients succeed,” says Frequency CEO Pete Jimison. “With extensive experience and a deep understanding of audio and software, Carrie is the perfect fit to help Frequency and our partners continue to grow and thrive together.”