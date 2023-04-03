The ‘SheJay’ Takes Charge In Columbus

Urban One Columbus, OH has promoted Divine “The SheJay” Martino to the position of Program Director for Magic 95.5 (WXMG) and Joy 107.1 (WJYD), effective Monday. Divine will continue as WXMG’s midday personality.

Martino was inspired to start her career in radio after winning a freestyle contest hosted by WHTA’s Chris Lova Lova and Poon Daddy in Atlanta. Since then, she has worked on-air in Charleston, SC, Albany, GA, Wilmington, NC, and Columbus, GA over the past two decades before settling in Columbus, OH.

Urban One Columbus General Manager Kimberly Kyle praised Martino, saying, “She has played a pivotal role in the success of both stations. On Magic, we haven’t seen ratings like this in years, and the station has never sounded better! And she guided JOY to that station’s first Stellar award in 2022.”

“I can’t put into words how excited I am to be entrusted with the position of PD in one of the most amazing markets in the Midwest, especially in a time when there aren’t many females in this position. Columbus is poppin’ and I am more than proud to be a part of the elevation,” said Martino.