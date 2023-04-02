(By Rick Fink) We’ve all been there before. You’re out prospecting, walk into a business and there sits the “office gatekeeper”. Their job is to protect the decision-maker and to make it hard, if not impossible, for you to get through to them. Your job is to find out who the decision-maker is and, if possible, meet them!

Let the game begin!

Having a specific and proven way to advance can be vital to moving the process forward. Stumble your way through it, and the tenacious gatekeep wins.

You have three strategic alternatives to getting past these sales preventers:

Go around them. Wait until they die or leave the company. Win them over.

In reality, option three, winning them over, is your only viable option. The process of winning over the gatekeeper begins with respect.

Before you even introduce yourself, say these words…“I hope that you can help me”, then pause … and wait for them to reply. Once they commit to helping, you’re halfway there. See, people love to help other people, and if you ask for their help, chances are they will do what they can. You’ve just softened the gatekeeper!

The gatekeeper can actually be a great supporter of you. Depending upon how well you treat them, they can play a major factor in determining if you get to see the decision-maker. They can also answer many questions for you, and you are more apt to get an answer if you ask for their help.

Show them respect, ask their opinion, and above all ask … “I’m hopeful that you can help me?”

One last thing… on your way out, ALWAYS say to the gatekeeper, “Thank you for your HELP”!

NEVER Stop Learning – Get Better Every Day!

Rick Fink from ENS Media can be reached by phone at 605-310-2062 or [email protected]. Read Rick’s Radio Ink archives here.