Say Hello to Our New Online Editor

Radio Ink is proud to announce that Cameron Coats has joined Radio Ink as Online Editor, which includes the Radio Ink Daily Headlines, the Radio Ink website and all Radio Ink social media platforms.

In making the announcement, Deborah Parenti, President/Publisher of Radio Ink commented, “We are delighted to have Cameron on board with us. He brings a strong radio side background to the job along with a ton of enthusiasm and respect for the industry.”

Cameron joins Radio Ink following a stint at Townsquare in Albany where he handle both morning show and production duties Over his seven years in the business, he has worn a variety of hats in programming, copy writing, social media, and working with sales departments. For the last two years, he has also assisted at Radio Ink/RBR+TVBR’s annual Forecast at the Harvard Club in New York City.

“I’ve been reading Radio Ink since I was a college radio personality looking for my first job. It’s a publication that I, like so many, trust not just for news, but for the human connections past the headlines. After working on-air, in programming, and ad production, it’s a dream to now represent our industry in this way and join a team so passionate about and committed to radio’s people and future,” said Cameron.

Ed Ryan, who’s turning over the reigns to Cameron, said, “I couldn’t be happier to pass the digital baton to Cameron. His fresh perspective on all things radio, audio, online and social media will serve the industry very well.”

Radio Ink is a 31 year old major industry publication which was founded by Eric Rhoads. In addition to online and print publications, it also hosts major industry conferences and events.

Press releases and news items should be sent directly to Cameron who can be reached at [email protected].