NYSBA President Sounds Off On LRFA Senate Introduction

State broadcast associations are joining the NAB in praising the Senate introduction of the Local Radio Freedom Act on Thursday. A bipartisan coalition of 20 senators led by Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and John Barrasso (R-WY) sponsored the resolution that would oppose any new performance fee, tax, royalty, or other charge on local broadcasters.

Radio Ink reached out to David Donovan, President of the New York State Broadcasters Association. Donovan says, “The introduction of the bipartisan Local Radio Freedom Act in the Senate is in important step in preserving journalism and public service in local communities across New York and the United States.”

“Imposing a performance tax on local stations siphons away critical revenue leading to fewer jobs and local service. During emergencies local radio stations are on the scene providing lifesaving information.”

“It makes little sense to impose a new performance tax on off-air radio services that are provided to the public for free. We should encourage free radio service and not impose new taxes that make it more difficult for local stations to compete.”

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt commented, “America’s hometown broadcasters are grateful for the strong support of the LRFA in Congress, and we thank Sens. Hassan and Barrasso for leading the charge on this issue in the Senate.” As the LFRA begins its journey in the Senate, 23 new cosponsors join the Act’s 132 supporters in the House.